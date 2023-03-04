Pathaan surpasses Baahubali 2 collection, becomes highest grossing film ever

The action spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is a legit blockbuster movie. The film has entered its sixth week at the box office, and it’s not slowing down. The film has now achieved another unthinkable feat at the Box Office. The Siddharth Anand directorial now surpassed the giant record set by Baahubali 2.

On Thursday, Pathaan (in all languages) made Rs 511 crore. Going by the latest trend, the movie has now surpassed the lifetime collections of the Baabubali Hindi version, which earned Rs 510.99 crore. Well, this is indeed a huge milestone. Even Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is elated with the response, as he called it a ‘Proud Moment’ for him.

Coming to the total worldwide collection, Pathaan has earned a massive total of 1026 crores gross. In India alone, it has earned a historic sum of Rs 528.89 crores net, and in gross, the collection is Rs 640 crores. In Hindi, the film has made 510.65 crores net at the Indian box office in just 37 days.