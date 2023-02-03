Pathaan crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide in 9 days

Mumbai: The recently-released action film ‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, is smashing box-office records. The film is having a historic run in the theatres with domestic and overseas box office collections crossing Rs 700 crore in just nine days.

‘Pathaan’ on its ninth day registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Rs 15 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.65 crore in all dubbed versions). In nine days, the film has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories, while nett collection in India stands at Rs 351 crore, as per trade sources.

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ fame.

Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra to start two franchises of the YRF Spy Universe given his mastery over the action genre. Siddharth is also the only Hindi film director to have delivered five Rs 50 crore nett box office days and also five Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office days with ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

With this, all films of the YRF’s Spy Universe – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ – are now bonafide blockbusters.

‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.