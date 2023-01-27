Pathaan creates history, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster now stands at Rs 231 cr worldwide

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to Hindi cinema after four years with Pathaan. His fans were eagerly waiting for his appearance on the big screen. No wonder why the flick has risen high in just two days of its release. King Khan’s blockbuster has now created history by collecting around Rs 231 crore worldwide. This marks it as the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on day one.

According to the data shared by YRF, the movie made a gross of Rs 106 crore on the first day, and the day two gross is reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 125 crore.

Pathaan was released on approximately 8000 screens in more than 100 countries across the globe. This makes it the widest release ever for a Hindi film. However, in India alone, the film debuted on approximately 5000 screens- the biggest-ever release for a Hindi movie in the nation.

Earlier, the highest was SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released on approximately 10,000 screens across the globe, and became a huge hit in the U.S.

Released on January 25, 2023, the film stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Ibrahim in pivotal roles.