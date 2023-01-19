Pathaan breaks KGF 2’s lifetime collection with advance booking from overseas

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on January 25 and seems to be preparing to break all records. Even though the film is the subject of numerous controversies in India, it is said to have already raised 150 thousand euros in Germany prior to its release.

As per the data provided by Aaj Tak, the action-packed film directed by Siddharth Anand has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF 2 in Germany with only advance booking numbers.

According to Koimoi, KGF 2 had made 144 thousand euros in Germany. Pathaan has yet to beat Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I, which grossed 155 thousand euros over its runtime.

Aditya Chopra’s much-awaited film Pathaan will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action movie is expected to break all opening day records because audiences who haven’t seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen will flock to theatres on opening day.

Pathaan is experiencing a high level of euphoria and mania that has never been experienced before, particularly in recent times. Not just fans, but the entire film industry is eagerly waiting to witness the Shah Rukh Khan movie on January 25.