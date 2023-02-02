‘Pathaan’ as it rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Mumbai: “Pathaan,” directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, has broken another record by grossing Rs 667 crore worldwide in eight days.

‘Pathaan’, which released on January 25, on its eighth day, registered Rs. 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 0.75 crore).

In eight days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $30.60 million (Rs. 250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at Rs. 348.50 (Hindi – Rs. 336 crore, dubbed – Rs. 12.50 crore)

‘Pathaan’ is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe, which also includes ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’.

