Pasoori becomes first Pakistani music video to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

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New Delhi: Popular song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. The song has become the first ever music video to be produced in Pakistan to ever reach the said milestone.

Pasoori was released on 7th February, 2022 and rapidly turned into a worldwide hit.

Coke studio has recently taken to social media to share this amazing accomplishment with Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and the two producers, Zulfiqar Khan and Abdullah Siddiqui.

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The tune was also named the most streamed Pakistani song of the year in 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed both by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill globally.

Over the years since Pasoori has gone on to gain numerous covers and new versions by international and Pakistani artists.

Coke Studio Africa collaborating with Nigerian artists and using the tune in the popular Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha of 2023, but the original song still stands as one of the most popular and recognized music videos of all time released by Pakistan.