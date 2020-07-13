Parth Samthaan tested covid positive
Parth Samthaan(photo: IANS)

Parth Samthaan’s first look in ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’ released after actor tested Covid positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: A day after Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of the actor in her upcoming web show , “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”.

“Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti…’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ ,” Ekta wrote on Monday, along with a teaser of the show on Instagram.

In the teaser clip, one can see Parth in a gangster avatar. Fans are clearly impressed.

“Different shade of Parth. Waiting for it,” a user commented.

“Parth looks so good in gangster role,” another fan commented.

Parth is a part of Ekta’s daily soap “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and was shooting for the show over the past few days. He contracted the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at home.

(Inputs from IANS)

