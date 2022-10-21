Paris Hilton goes desi for her perfume launch event in Mumbai

By IANS 0
paris hilton in mumbai
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton were busy promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush, here on Thursday evening.

For the product launch at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Hilton chose the perfect attire — a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods.

She rounded off her look with emerald jewelry, red sunglasses, and open tresses.

Prior to the event, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her trying different outfits. What’s interesting is that all the outfits in the video are Indian attires, designed by Indian designer, Shubhika of Papa Don’t Preach fashion label, as Paris wanted to bring out the essence of the Indian culture.

She sought help from her followers to choose the outfit for the Thursday evening launch event.

She wrote in the caption: “Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. India In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)


Paris touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday night for her stay of two days in the city. She was welcomed by scores of paparazzi, who were waiting for her at the arrival gate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

