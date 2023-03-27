Parineeti Chopra spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. Amidst the speculations, now the actress is reported to have been planning to take the plunge.

The reports came after the Parineeti was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s house.

On Sunday evening, the Ishaqzaade actress was spotted at Manish’s Mumbai home. The rumoured bride-to-be was seen wearing a black bodycon dress with matching high heels. She completed her look with a green handbag. For hair, she opted for loose wavy hair and she kept her makeup soft with winged eyeliner.

Fans are elated after Pari’s video surfaced online. A user wrote, “Shaadi ka joda on the way” and another comment read, “Raghav ji kaha par hai dikhai nai dete sath me.”

Reportedly, the two have been dating each other for a while now. Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for years and their families also share a good bond. Meanwhile, the couple seemed to have subtly confirmed their relationship rumours by stepping out together.