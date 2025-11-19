Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first glimpse of their baby boy ‘Neer’

Advertisement

Mumbai: The latest parents in the town, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, have finally offered a glimpse of their newborn son and revealed the little one’s name.

In a joint post, the couple shared adorable pictures of their son, featuring his tiny feet as they held him with much love and care. They penned a beautiful caption with a combination of a Sanskrit verse and introduced their child to the world.

“Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless,” the caption read.

Fans were highly elated as many were eagerly awaiting Parineeti to share an update about her son. Actor Varun Dhawan also showered love on the family.

The first picture shows the couple kissing their son’s little feet, while the second one shows them adorably holding them, capturing a beautiful moment.

In October this year, Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post. They posted a sweet note which read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The couple signed off with, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram. The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, “1+1=3.” “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote in the caption.

Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

(ANI)