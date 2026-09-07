Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque gets release date, makes her series debut

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Mumabi: Actress Parineeti Chopra to make her digital streaming series debut with Shaque: Trust No One on September 24. The series is a mystery thriller and will be premiered on Netflix.

This is about a mother who has spent nine years searching for her lost child. After the appearance of a set of clues, the truth behind what she believed, and also whom, the woman trusted begins to be unveiled.

The series is created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, with D’Silva also directing it.

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The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas.

Rensil D’Silva’s creation makes Netflix debut as well. The filmmaker has worked across films and television, and brings a mystery-driven narrative to the streaming platform with Shaque.