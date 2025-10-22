Parineeti Chopra celebrates her first birthday as a mom, receives adorable message from husband Raghav

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who recently embarked on the chapter of motherhood, is celebrating her 37th birthday on Wednesday.

Making her first birthday after giving birth to her child, her husband and politician Raghav Chadha took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for Parineeti.

“Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra,” he posted.

Raghav also shared a few pictures in which Parineeti can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav announced the arrival of their son via a joint note.

They posted a sweet note which read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

The couple signed off with, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”As soon as they shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry and political fraternity chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town.

“Congratulations (Red heart emojis),” actor Kriti Sanon commented. Actor Ananya Panday dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram.

The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, “1+1=3.”

“Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote in the caption.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

(Source: ANI)