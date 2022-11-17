‘Paper Planes’ music producer Diplo to perform at Lollapalooza in India in Jan

Mumbai: American DJ Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally known as Diplo, who has been nominated under three different categories – Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical at 2023 Grammy awards, is set to perform at the maiden run of the Lollapalooza music festival in India.

Diplo, the creative force behind ‘Major Lazer’ which comprises of Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums), began his career as a DJ and achieved his first taste of major success working as a producer and co-writer on M.I.A.’s 2007 album, ‘Kala’, which included the hit ‘Paper Planes’.

Diplo rose to prominence with the success of the album. He has since worked with artistes such as Chris Brown, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, Shakira, Ariana Grande and Beyonce. Interestingly, Diplo took his stage name from the Diplodocus dinosaur, a creature he was fascinated with as a child.

Talking about Lollapalooza, the festival will be held in India for the first time at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where it will feature over 40 artistes across a wide variety of sounds, styles and eras, at 4 different stages.

The 2-day music festival will provide over 20 hours with unforgettable live music, art and culture on January 28 and 29, 2023.

Phase-wise tickets for the first edition of Lollapalooza India are available on Lollaindia.com. The festival will be co-produced by BookMyShow.