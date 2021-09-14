Pankaj Tripathi: Through acting I explore my inner being and reinvent myself

By IANS
pankaj tripathi on acting
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripath says that acting is a means to renew himself which enables him to create characters with utmost authenticity.

Pankaj made his debut with a minor role in the film ‘Run’ in 2004 but it was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ that put the spotlight on him.

Over the years, his characters have remained etched in the minds such as the doting and progressive father in ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, the real estate tycoon in ‘Gurgaon’, the menacing Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Stree’ or a CRPF officer in ‘Newton’.

He says: “Acting for me is not only a medium to earn fame and money but through acting, I explore my inner being and reinvent myself.”

Pankaj added that acting tends to revitalise his energy and senses of touch.

He said: “Acting tends to revitalize my energy and senses of touch, feel, and taste, which ultimately enables me to perform my art with sincerity and honesty.”

You might also like
Entertainment

Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati on a mission to save Elephants, supports wildlife…

Entertainment

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly, McGregor get into fight at MTV VMAs red carpet

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani make engagement official on social media

Entertainment

Watch: Shiddat trailer, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan play perfect yin and yang pair

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online