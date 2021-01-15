Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating three million followers on his verified Instagram account. The actor shared a video to express his gratitude to fans for connecting with him on the social media platform.

Tripathi also hosted a virtual party for his followers where he asked them to drink a glass of water and breathe deeply 5 times to mark the occasion!

In the video, the actor says in Hindi: “Friends I just got to know that 3 million people are now following me on Instagram. Thank you so much for connecting with me. To celebrate the occasion I want to host a virtual party with all of you today. On my behalf please go to your kitchen, drink a glass of water and take five deep breaths. I am grateful to you all for liking me so much and connecting with me. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)



Tripathi’s new release is the digitally-dropped film “Kaagaz”, where he plays a common man who is officially declared dead. Based on a true story, the film narrates how he fights with the system just to prove that he is alive. The film has been directed by Satish Kaushik.

The actor has also garnered critical appreciation for his performance in the recently released web series “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”.

Tripathi will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film “Bachchan Pandey” which is currently on the floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Farhad Samji directorial film also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Prateik Babbar.

He has the much-hyped “83” coming up, too. Starring Ranveer Singh as cricketing icon Kapil Dev, the film narrates the story of India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Tripathi plays the team’s manager Man Singh.

The actor will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.