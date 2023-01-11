Pakistani Model Sadia Khan reacts to relationship rumors with Aryan Khan, says “he is very sweet”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan keeps on making headlines for one reason or another. Recently, a picture of Aryan and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan celebrating New Year in Dubai went viral, sparking rumors that they were dating. Soon after the buzz caught fire on social media, Sadia reacted to the relationship reports and called them “baseless.”

Sadia recently told the UAE’s City Times, “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture.” There needs to be limit to all that goes around in the name of news.

She further added, “This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took pictures with Aryan Khan either, there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around. I deny all the rumors as baseless, and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumors about us.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has not reacted to the rumors of dating Sadia Khan yet. Earlier, his photograph with Nora Fatehi was doing the rounds on social media platforms.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan will direct a web series and make his professional debut in Bollywood. Aryan made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture of the script and writing, “Wrapped with the writing. Can’t wait to say action.”