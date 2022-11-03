Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari promises to marry Zimbabwe guy if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari recently took to Twitter to share her opinion about the upcoming India-Zimbabwe T20 match. In her tweet, the actress wrote that if Zimbabwe “miraculously” beats India, she will marry a man from the African country.

India and Zimbabwe cricket teams are set to face each other at the World T20 Championship on Sunday, November 6.

This is not the first time Sehar has expressed her interest in cricket on social media. Earlier, during India’s match against Bangladesh, the actress was constantly tweeting and wishing for India to lose the match.

Now, her latest post on the upcoming T20 match has been gaining traction with Twitter users trolling her.

In her tweet, Sehar wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy if their team miraculously beats India in the next match.” Her post has been liked by more than 1893 users and it has so far received 112 retweets.

I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

Cricket fans did not step back from trolling the Pakistani actress by reposting her previous predictions and highlighting how they were wrong.

One person wrote, “but if they refuse?” and another commented, “then I feel sorry for you how will you live your whole life alone.”

A third person wrote, “U were supposed to delete ur twitter account if India beats Bangladesh” and the fourth comment read, “They would lose the game out of fear..”

Sehar’s tweet comes a week after Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by one run, putting them in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.