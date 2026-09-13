Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41

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New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has announced she will be welcoming her second child. She broke the news in a picture, cradling her baby bump at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

The photograph has the actress dressed in a flouncy white gown with her hands placed on her baby bump and with a grin directed towards the camera.

Along with the simple caption, she wrote, “We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan.”

The Raees actress is attending TIFF to host a panel as a part of Community Impact program of the fest, and also be recognized for her contributions to film.

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This will be Mahira’s first child with her husband and entrepreneur Salim Karim, and the couple had tied the knot in October 2023.

Mahira is already a proud mom to her 17-year-old son Azlan from her first husband Ali Askari. Azlan was present at her wedding with Salim and gave her away at her wedding.

The actress was last seen in Pakistani movie Aag Lagay Basti Mein, which was directed by Bilal Atif Khan.