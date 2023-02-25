Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances her heart out on RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song

SS Rajamouli’s film “RRR” has received international recognition, especially for its song “Naatu Naatu,” which has been receiving much love and attention from fans across the world. Now in a viral video, Pakistani actress Haina Aamir can be seen dancing energetically on the song, where she is seen doing the hook step of the song effortlessly.

In the video, Haina looked gorgeous in golden sharara and can be seen nailing the viral hook step of “Naatu Naatu” at a wedding function with an unknown younger boy. The Indian fans are also loving her swag and style that she is worn sneakers on the share and call her smile infectious while tapping her foot on the song.

The video was shared by a page named @theweddingbride on Instagram with the caption, “Haina Aamir breaking the dance floor.”

Now, social media users have started appreciating the actor for performing a dance in a heavily embroidered sharara. A user commented, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well,” while another user commented, “Fantastic, she is loving the song and beats, salute to spirits of dance.”

Naatu naatu from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original song category at Oscar Awards 2023. The song won the best original song category at the 2023 Golden Globes. It was composed by veteran music director M. M. Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.