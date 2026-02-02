Pakistan: Fan sings Tere Liye in extreme off key at Atif Aslam’s concert, leaves netizens in splits

Advertisement

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam continues to rule music playlists across generations with millions of fans clamouring to get a glimpse of the singer. But imagine sharing the stage with your favourite artist and singing one of his biggest hits alongside him. That unbelievable moment recently became a reality at Atif Aslam’s concert in Islamabad.

A video of a fan sharing the stage and singing alongside the singer is going viral on the internet. However, the highlight was not the fan sharing the stage with the singer; it was something else that left the concert audience in stitches.

The video from the concert, now going viral on Instagram, shows Atif inviting a fan on stage. The visibly excited young man grabbed the microphone and sang Tere Liye from the 2010 film Prince. The impromptu performance quickly grabbed attention online for the fan’s energetic but off-key singing.

One of the most talked-about moments from the video was Atif Aslam’s amused reaction as the fan tried to match the song’s intensity. At one point, Atif even asked his team not to interrupt, allowing the fan to fully enjoy his moment in the spotlight.

The clip sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Actress Aahana S Kumra reacted with ROFL emojis, while users flooded the comment section with mixed responses.

Meanwhile, Atif Aslam is set to perform next at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 7.