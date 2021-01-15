Over 15 leading singers of Ollywood attend music sitting to sing Premanand’s song

Bhubaneswar: In a first, more than 15 leading singers of Odia Film and music industry recently got assembled at an open air platform in the capital city to sing a number composed by Odisha’s renowned music director Premanand.

The unique venture was the brain child of music composer Premanand. The objective of this get together was to bring together many leading singers on one platform. The organisers hoped it will create a new identity for Odisha.

Composed by Premanand the song showcases Odisha’s culture and traditions.

Here is the list of singers who lent voice to the number: Humane Sagar, Ananya Sritam Nanda, Asutosh Mohanty, Sonam Das, Sabisesh Mishra, Biswajit Mahapatra, Debakrupa Mishra, Alka Abhilekha, Samikhya Mishra, Lopamudra Das, Shriya Mishra, Pragyan Parasmita Hota, Sashank Shekar, Basantraj Samal, Beautiful Das.

While lyricist Subrat Das, Singers Deeptirekha Padhi, and Aseema Panda couldn’t attend the event since they were busy in shooting and recording but have lent their voice to this song.

Title of the song is “ Subha Sankhare Hue Sakala, Sanjabatire Sandhya.”

Basantraj Samal has penned the song. The song will be released on the occasion of Bisuba Sankranti, Odia New year.