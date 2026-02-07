OTT and Theatrical releases to watch this week: Kohrra Season 2, O’Romeo, The Raja Saab and many more

New Delhi: The second week of February brings a packed entertainment slate across theatres and OTT platforms. From big-screen releases to highly anticipated web series and documentaries, viewers can look forward to a mix of romance, crime, fantasy, politics and reality entertainment, just in time for Valentine’s week.

Here’s a curated list of major OTT and theatrical releases you shouldn’t miss:

O’Romeo – February 13 (Theatres)

Shahid Kapoor headlines this crime drama as Ustara, inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Vadh 2 – February 6 (Theatres)

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the sequel continues the dark crime narrative of Vadh (2022). Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra reprise their roles in this intense thriller.

The Raja Saab – February 6 (JioHotstar)

Prabhas’ fantasy-horror comedy arrives on OTT after its theatrical run. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover eerie secrets inside a haunted mansion.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 – February 6 (JioHotstar)

The comedian returns with unfiltered humour in the sequel to his 2015 hit. The film stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury and others.

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz – February 6 (ZEE5)

This Punjabi drama series stars Suvinder Vicky, Mihir Ahuja and Mahi Jain. It follows a stammering teenager torn between family traditions and his dream of becoming a footballer.

Queen of Chess – February 6 (Netflix)

A powerful documentary on Hungarian chess legend Judit Polgár, which uses the archival footage and interviews to show her relentless rivalry with Garry Kasparov while she demonstrated her abilities through breaking gender barriers in a male-dominated sport.

Parasakthi – February 7 (ZEE5)

Directed by Sudha Kongara, this period political drama explores the 1960s anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa.

Kohrra Season 2 – February 11 (Netflix)

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh return in the second season of the gripping Punjabi crime thriller, featuring a new murder mystery and deeper emotional conflicts.

Love Is Blind Season 10 – February 11 (Netflix)

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the popular dating reality show returns, this time focusing on singles from across Ohio, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.