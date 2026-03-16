Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Javier Bardem Present Best International Feature Award

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Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the presenters at the ongoing 97th Academy Awards. The actor took the stage to present the award for Best International Feature Film.

Chopra shared the stage with Spanish actor Javier Bardem as they announced the winner in the category. The award was given to Joachim Trier directorial ‘Sentimental Value.’

The film is a Norwegian drama that tells the story of two sisters who deal with their relationship with their father, a well-known filmmaker named Gustav Borg, after the death of their mother. The story looks at family bonds, memories, and how art can affect personal lives. The movie stars Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve in key roles.

Chopra arrived at the ceremony with her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple walked the red carpet together before the show began.

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For the prestigious night, Chopra opted for a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. The fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the gown flowed gracefully with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a dazzling diamond necklace. She kept her hair sleek and straight, while her makeup remained soft and glowing.Jonas complemented her perfectly in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, giving the couple a timeless red-carpet aesthetic.

Ahead of her appearance, Chopra had also shared a glimpse of her preparations with fans on Instagram Stories. In a short clip posted earlier in the day, the actor was seen getting ready for the ceremony while dressed in the elegant white Dior creation, heading to the big show with Jonas by her side.

(ANI)