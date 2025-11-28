Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha enters race for Best Animated Feature film 2026

Advertisement

Mumbai: India’s mythological animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ has leapt to the global stage by entering the Oscar race for the Best Animated Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has released a list of 35 animated feature films under consideration for Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Oscars.

Mahavatar Narsimha will be facing the competition from stellar hits like ‘KPop Demon Hunter’, ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’.

In an official statement, AMPAS wrote, “Thirty-five features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfil that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.”

The final five nominees will be released later after the voting process.

“To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category,” the statement added.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan under the banner of Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha follows the story of Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

This animated film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

