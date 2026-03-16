Oscars 2026: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Wins Best Visual Effects, ‘Sinners’ Takes Home Best Original Score

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Los Angeles: At the 98th Academy Awards, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. This marked Richard Baneham’s third nomination and win in this category.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is the third instalment in James Cameron’s acclaimed science fiction-fantasy franchise.

Many awards were presented that evening, and Sinners took home several honours. A while ago, Ludwig Goransson won the Oscar for Best Original Score for Sinners.

Ryan Coogler’s film ‘Sinners’ bagged the Best Original Screenplay award as well. He defeated Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme; Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Robert Kaplow for Blue Moon to clinch the prestigious award.

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With this win, Ryan Coogler became only the second Black writer to receive the award, following Jordan Peele, who won in 2018 for Get Out.

Prior to this, Coogler won the BAFTA award for Original Screenplay for his film ‘Sinners’, becoming the first Black winner in this category.

(ANI)