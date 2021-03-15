Los Angeles: Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, for the Adarsh Gourav-starrer “The White Tiger”. The Oscar nominations were announced by Gourav’s co-star in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, on Monday evening (India time).

“Mank”, with 10 nominations, has garnered the highest number of nominations this year. The black and white biopic, based on the life of “Citizen Kane” co-screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, garnered nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (for David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried).

Other notable films that won multiple nominations include “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” (six nominations), “Judas And The Black Messiah” (six), “The Father” (six) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (five).

The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

The Oscars will be held on April 25 (early hours of April 26 in India). The show will blend virtual and live action presentation, and the host is yet to be officially announced.

Here is the list of nominations at the Oscars 2021:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Actor In A Leading Role

Riz Ahmed: Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins: The Father

Gary Oldman: Mank

Steven Yeun: Minari

Actress In A Leading Role

Viola Davis: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby: Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand: Nomadland

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Direction

Another Round: Thomas Vinterberg

Mank: David Fincher

Minari: Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland: Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman: Emerald Fennell

Actor In A Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr.: One Night In Miami

Paul Raci: Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield: Judas And The Black Messiah

Actress In A Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman: The Father

Amanda Seyfried: Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas And The Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Foreign Feature Film

Another Round: Denmark

Better Days: Hong Kong

Collective: Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin: Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?: Bosnia And Herzegovina

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah: Sean Bobbitt

Mank: Erik Messerschmidt

News Of The World: Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland: Joshua James Richards

The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Phedon Papamichael

Costume Design

Emma: Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Ann Roth

Mank: Trish Summerville

Mulan: Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio: Massimo Cantini Parrini

Documentary (Feature)

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Film Editing

The Father: Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland: Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman: Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal: Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Alan Baumgarten

Makeup And Hairstyling

Emma: Marese Langan, Laura Allen And Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle And Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson

Mank: Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri And Colleen Labaff

Pinocchio: Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli And Francesco Pegoretti

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods: Terence Blanchard

Mank: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari: Emile Mosseri

News Of The World: James Newton Howard

Soul: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

Fight For You: Judas And The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice: The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen): The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se)

Speak Now: One Night In Miami…

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow: Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci: Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You: Will Mccormack and Michael Govier

Opera: Erick Oh

Yes-People: Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News Of The World: Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul: Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound Of Metal: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh

Visual Effects

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

