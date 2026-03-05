O’Romeo worldwide Box Office crosses 115 crore on Day 19, Shahid Kapoor’s top 3 hits

Advertisement

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s romantic action thriller, O’Romeo, has shown strong momentum at the box office, crossing 115 crore globally on its 19th day in theaters. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film premiered worldwide on February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day. As the movie approaches the end of its third week in cinemas, the movie continues to attract audiences, with Triptii Dimri’s presence adding to its appeal.

In India, O’Romeo has accumulated an estimated 77.27 crore net over 19 days. On day 19 alone, it earned around 90 lakh, marking 38% improvement after a weekday dip. The Kerala Story 2, Mardaani 3, and Border 2, the movie has maintained steady collections. With a production budget reportedly around 130 to 150 crore, it has recovered roughly 59 % of the total investment.

The week wise performance in India shows a strong opening, followed by consistent earnings: 52.51 crore in the first week, 19.61 crore in the second week, and daily collections ranging from 65 lakh to 1.3 crore in the later days, totaling 77.27 crore net.

At the world wide level the action thriller movie has made a total of 115.27 gross. This amount also includes 24. 10 crore gross from the overseas run.

O’Romeo is going to emerge as Triptii Dimri’s second hightest -grossing film globally by surpassing Bad Newz.

Sahid Kapoor’s top hits currently includes Padmaavat grossing over ₹571.98 crore worldwide, Kabir Singh grossing over ₹379 crore worldwide and Teri Baaton Mein Aaisa Uljha Jiya at 133.64 crore while O’Romeo with 115. 27 crore in 19 days.