Olympics gold winner Neeraj Chopra wants these Bollywood actors to act in his biopic

Mumbai: Neeraj Chopra made a history by becoming the athlete to bag an Olympic gold medal for India. The social media was flooded with celebratory messages from the moment he won the gold medal.

Following this, an old interview of Neeraj Chopra has been doing rounds where he named some Bollywood actors whom he would want to play his role in his biopic.

In an interview with The Quint in 2018 on being asked, Neeraj had said, “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had congratulated Neeraj after his gold win and wrote, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020”.

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

On the other hand Akshay Kumar’s tweet kicked off a string of memes where the netizens said that the actor has found his new movie and the actor started trending on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, “Akshay kumar just found his new movie. #NeerajChopra #Olympicsindia #Gold.”

Whereas another Twitter user shared a throwback picture of Akshay and wrote, “Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra’s biopic”.

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra‘s biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@riii_sshi) August 7, 2021

Akshay played the lead role of Tapan Das, the man who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics, in the 2018 film Gold.