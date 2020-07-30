Official trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Thriller’ out: Watch RGV had been trolled on Twitter by Odisha netizens for his derogatory statement about the state when revealing about Apsara Rani, the leading lady of the film

Bhubaneswar: The official trailer of renowned director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) directed ‘Thriller’ is out. The 2 minute 36 second long trailer is full of thrilling and erotic scenes. The video has so far garnered approximately 2 lakh views on YouTube.

The film stars debut actors Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi on the lead roles. Both these actors are from Odisha. While Apsara Rani hails from Rourkela, Rock Kacchi is from Nabarangpur district. However, they have shifted their bases to other states as of now.

As per reports the multilingual film will be released in nine languages including Odia.

The film is well known to netizens of Odisha because few days back Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted about leading lady of the film. Introducing her along with some hot pics he wrote a few lines about Odisha, which earned criticism from netizens.