Official trailer of Adipurush released, watch

Mumbai: The official trailer of the much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ was released today. The teaser gave a glimpse into the stellar visuals of the film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

The three-minute trailer begins with a breathtaking view of Dandakaranya forest as Lord Hanuman narrates how Lord Ram transformed from a human to a god. It presents the timeless tale of the Indian epic of Ramayana.

It features Prabhas in the titular role of Lord Ram, who vows to bring back his wife Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, from Ravan’s Lanka.

Prabhas’s dialogue delivery brings goosbumps, specially when he says: “Janaki main mere praan baste hai aur maryada, mujhe apne praano se bhi adhik priye hai.”

The compositing and rendering seems far better with Kriti adding onto the beauty factor. The film also stars Devdatta Nage.

The film has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, the film will have a multilingual theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

