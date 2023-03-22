Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha Waives Off Entertainment Tax on Zwigato

Entertainment
By Himanshu 0
Zwigato day 1 box office
Image credit- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has waived off entertainment tax on movie Zwigato. Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to this effect today.

The movie has been directed by Nandita Das with famous actor Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami on the lead roles. The storyline of the movie depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle. Zwigato is a Hindi movie and its entire shooting has been made in Bhubaneswar.

Take a look

Pathaan releases on Prime Video with unseen epic entry of Shah Rukh…

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films after 18 years with ‘KD-…

It may be mentioned here that the state government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Ms Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

Himanshu 4289 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rajanikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

Entertainment

Spotify removes Bollywood songs from music app, users upset

Entertainment

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce with cryptic post!

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date announced;…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7