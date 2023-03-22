Odisha Waives Off Entertainment Tax on Zwigato

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has waived off entertainment tax on movie Zwigato. Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to this effect today.

The movie has been directed by Nandita Das with famous actor Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami on the lead roles. The storyline of the movie depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle. Zwigato is a Hindi movie and its entire shooting has been made in Bhubaneswar.

It may be mentioned here that the state government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Ms Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.