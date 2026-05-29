Odisha Filmmaker Pradeep Kumar Nayak Felicitated in UK

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Bhubaneswar: In a proud and historic moment for Odisha and Indian documentary filmmaking, filmmaker and cinematographer Pradeep Kumar Nayak was felicitated at the House of Commons, UK Parliament, during the 5th International Conference on Paid Period Leave held on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026.

The honour was presented by Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Member of the House of Lords, in recognition of Mr. Nayak’s documentary contribution to the global movement advocating menstrual dignity, gender equality, and paid period leave.

The documentary, inspired by the advocacy work of social activist Ranjita Priyadarshini, focuses on the urgent need for menstrual health awareness, workplace inclusivity, and policy reforms in educational institutions and professional environments.

An alumnus of the Biju Patnaik Film & Television Institute of Odisha (BPFTIO), Pradeep Kumar Nayak dedicated this international recognition to the people of Odisha, his institute, and all those working toward social change through art and activism.

“Standing in the House of Commons and receiving this honour is one of the proudest moments of my life. This recognition belongs to Ranjita Priyadarshini, whose relentless efforts inspired this documentary, and to every woman whose voice deserves to be heard. I am proud to represent Odisha and India on this global platform,” said Mr. Nayak.

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The conference brought together policymakers, activists, healthcare professionals, and social leaders from across the world to deliberate on menstrual health rights, workplace equality, and gender-sensitive policies.

This recognition not only highlights the growing international presence of Odia cinema but also underscores the transformative power of documentary filmmaking in driving meaningful social conversations and policy advocacy.

About Pradeep Kumar Nayak

Pradeep Kumar Nayak is an award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer from Odisha. A graduate of BPFTIO, he has worked extensively across feature films, OTT productions, documentaries, and social awareness campaigns. His work is known for its strong visual storytelling and commitment to socially relevant narratives.