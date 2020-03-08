susmita das odia singer
A still from Susmita Dash' song on Int Women's Day Photo: YouTube

Odia singer Susmita Das’ song on International Women’s Day : Watch

By Himanshu Guru
Bhubaneswar: Renowned odia singer Susmita Das has come up with her latest song. The track has been released on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020.

The beautiful singer’s this soulful track conveys the success story  of many women especially from Odisha and from across the country, Besides, it also houses a few emotional clips those will make you remember the emotional moments with the women members of your family. In short, the song encompasses the beauty of the different sheds of women.

Singer Susmita DAs
About Susmita Das

Gorgeous Susmita Das has some enlivening songs to her credit. Many of her numbers are hummed with intimate nostalgia. Interestingly, most of her popular songs are non-filmy. But it is nothing to do with her level of singing. She is outstanding and undoubtedly one among the leading singers of Odisha. Her specialty is that she has never sung cheap songs. Rather all her songs are like milestones. She sings on aesthetically precious topics and in most cases her songs bear profuse Odia essence.

