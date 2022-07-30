Odia music director Prem Anand composed ‘Mana Hajijauchi’ released: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Composed by renowned music director Prem Anand romantic music video ‘Mana Hajijauchi’ has been released.

After the success of music video Jahna Gote Mitha Biscuit and Chan ku Chaan Ama Tv is ready with a new music video ‘Mana Hajijauchi‘. Produced by Pranay Jethy the album was released today.

In the music video, actress Sasmita Panda is seen opposite S Ajit Kumar Patra, a professional bodybuilder.

The music video showcases one side love story in a beautiful way. In the video, the actress Sasmita had come for fitness training from Ajit and instantly fell in love with him.

The video showcases how Sasmita started dreaming about him and how finally she professes her love for him. The music video was directed by Rajendra Mahanta. The song was sung by Anuradha Panigrahi and music direction was given by Prem Anand.

Watch the video here: