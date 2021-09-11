Odia girl Swapna Priyadarshini in MTV Supermodel, stuns judges with her Rangabati performance

Bhubaneswar: Odia model and Miss Tourism and Culture Universe 2018’s 3rd runner-up Swapna Priyadarshini is currently a part of MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year contest.

The judge’s panel of the show comprises – Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman.

The 19 year old model made her way to the judge’s hearts with her splendid performance on the famous Rangabati song. Later, on her request all the three judges also joined her to shake their legs.

Swapna currently resides in Mumbai. Earlier, she has also been the first runner-up of 2015 KIIT Nanhipari Contest. Furthermore, she has expressed her wish to take part in the Miss India contest.