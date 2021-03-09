Bhubaneswar: The theatrical release date of upcoming Odia film ‘Tume Mo Sankha Tume Mo Sindura’ was announced in a colourful event on Tuesday that took place in Bhubaneswar.

Lead actors of the film Abhishek Rath, Ankita and Mahima were present in the event along with producer Badrinath Patnaik, director Ranjit Barik, Creative Head Pranay Jethi and actor Shakti Baral and other actors of the film.

Mahima and Ankita will be seen opposite Abhishek in the film. Made under the banner Forest Golden Television Pvt. Ltd. Abhijit Majumdar has composed the music. Singers Humane Sagar, Swayam Padhi, Ira Mohanty, Rosalyn, Rinki and Neha have lent voice to the songs.

The film is all set to release on April 1 in 25 theatres across Odisha, said Pranay Jethy. The film houses romance, family drama and item numbers, he added.