Odia Film ‘T’ on Transgender to hit the theatre this month

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Odia film ‘T’ which dwells upon the life and struggle of a transgender individual is likely to hit the theatres this month as the film has already got the nod of the Censor Board. The film has been issued with ‘U/A’ certificate with minimal cuts, said the director of the film.

Directed and produced by Jitesh Kumar Parida, the film is based on the real-life struggles and triumphs of Meghna Sahoo, a transgender cab driver, informed the director.

The film delves deep into the challenges faced by transgender individuals in our society, and how Meghna overcame all obstacles to emerge as a shining example of courage and determination. The story of T is not just about one person, but about an entire community.

Speaking about the film, Jitesh said, “T is a very special film for us, and we are thrilled that it has received the UA certificate from the Censor Board. We have worked very hard to bring the real-life transgender story to the big screen, and we hope that the film will help create greater awareness about the challenges faced by the transgender community.”

The film stars Debasish Sahu(Dev), Usashi Misra, Hara Rath, Ranbeeir Kalsi and Prasanjit Mohapatra. Pranay Jethy is the Creative Head of the film. IAS officer Ranjan Kumar Das has penned the lyrics of the film while the music has been composed by Tuhin K Biswas (Mumbai).