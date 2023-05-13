Odia film ‘Sala Budhar Badla’ to hit the theatres on May 26

Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Odia/ Sambalpuri film ‘Sala Budhar Badla’ (Revenge of the old man) is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023. The date was announced today in a glittering event in Bhubaneswar. The poster of the film was released and the release date was announced at this event. The film is directed by Sabyasachi Mohapatra. The film showcases folk culture as well as customs and traditions that have almost extinct.

The film is the third sequel of a trilogy. The first and second films of this trilogy were ‘Adim Bichar’ and ‘Sala Budha’ respectively. Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray made a trilogy between 1955 to 1959 and this is the second trilogy in the country, claims the film unit of ‘Sala Budhar Badla’.

The film stars late actor Atal Bihari Panda, Chandana Singh, Lochani Bag, Bindu-Bairagi comedian duo, Netrananda, Jeet and Mantu Mohapatra in the lead roles. Pankaj Jal is the music director of the film. The director’s father late Kapileshwara Mohapatra is the writer of the film. Kumar C Dev Mohapatra is the DOP and Gopal Pradhan is the Associate DOP of the film. Pranay Jethy is the Creative Head of the film. The film’s world premiere had been done at the Dubai Expo 2020.