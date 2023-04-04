Odia film ‘Delivery Boy’ team thanks CM for Entertainment Tax exemption

Bhubaneswar: The makers of upcoming Odia film ‘Delivery Boy’ have thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The reason is that the state government announced exemption of entertainment tax for Odia movie ‘Delivery Boy’ with approval from CM Naveen Patnaik.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7.

In a press meet, film producer Jyoti Ranjan Mohanty said that such initiative by the state government will help in development of Odia industry. He said that such steps will motivate makers to develop good stories which will give audience to watch real Odia content.

Directed by Ashwini Tripathy, the movie is based on the life of a delivery boy and his struggle. The movie shows how a delivery boy suffers a road accident and how with the help of co-workers he gets justice. The movie also talks about road safety and tells an impactful story.

In the movie, Shailendra Samantaray, Suryamayee, Buddhaditya Mohanty and Sushant Das Mohapatra will be seen playing key roles. Pranay Jethy is the creative head of ‘Delivery Boy’.