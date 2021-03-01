Odia film actress Archita Sahu weds actor Sabyasachi Mishra in Rajasthan

archita sabyasachi marriage photo

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood’s one of the leading pairs, Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu got married on Monday in Udaipur of Rajasthan amid presence of family members and others.

The much hyped wedding took place in a well decorated fort in Rajastahan while both the actors preferred wearing Rajasthani attires during the marriage.

Archita and Sabhyasachi have acted in many films as the lead couple. So, finally reel partners turned real life partners.

Both Archita Sahu and Sabyasachi Mishra are leading actors of Odia film industry. Rumours were making round about their love affair. However, finally the actors got married today.

