Bhubaneswar: Ollywood’s one of the leading pairs, Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu got married on Monday in Udaipur of Rajasthan amid presence of family members and others.

The much hyped wedding took place in a well decorated fort in Rajastahan while both the actors preferred wearing Rajasthani attires during the marriage.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏 YOUR BEST WISHES AND LOVE IS WHAT WE WANT TILL THE END OF OUR LIFE! #Sabyarchita@architaworld @sabyaactor pic.twitter.com/gt98vPX43B — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) March 1, 2021

Archita and Sabhyasachi have acted in many films as the lead couple. So, finally reel partners turned real life partners.

ସୁଖ ଓ ଦୁଃଖ ର ନାମ ଜୀବନ।ଅନେକ ଥର ଲାଗେ, ସବୁକିଛି ସରିଗଲା।ହେଲେ ଭଗବାନ ସବୁବେଳେ ନିଷ୍ଠୁର ହୁଅନ୍ତି ନାହିଁ।ବୋଧେ ସେଇଥିପାଇଁ ମତେ ଏମିତି ଏକ ଜୀବନସାଥି ମିଲିପାରିଲା।ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଆଉ ଭଲପାଇବା ଆମର ସବୁ ଯାତ୍ରାକୁ ସଫଳ କରିବ।

ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଆମର ବାହାଘର।ଆମପାଇଁ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ଡାକିବେ🙏 – ସବ୍ୟଅର୍ଚ୍ଚିତା#Sabyarchita pic.twitter.com/tuSFR8ZAnV — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) February 28, 2021

Both Archita Sahu and Sabyasachi Mishra are leading actors of Odia film industry. Rumours were making round about their love affair. However, finally the actors got married today.