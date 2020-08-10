Odia actress Tamanna shines in Telugu movie industry

Bhubaneswar: Odia actress Tamanna, who is best known for her Odia flicks ‘Golmal Love Sathi’ and ‘Blackmail’, will soon be seen in a Telugu movie titled, ‘Veyyi Shubhamulu Kalugu Neeku’.

Tamanna will be seen playing the leading lady and sharing screen opposite actor Vijay Raja, son of Shivaji Raja in the film. Directed by Raams Rathod the film will be made by Jai Durga Multi Media movies. Known Media planner Pranay Jethy will look after publicity of the film in Odisha.

Tamanna has a few Odia movies to her credit including ‘Nijhum Ratira Sathi’, ‘Blackmail’, ‘Prem Kumar’, ‘Prema Tara Naughty Naughty’ and ‘Golmal Love’. Besides, she has earned much popularity with her web series ‘Chumbak’. Tamanna was the East zone finalist for Femina Miss India 2019.