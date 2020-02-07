Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 684

Cuttack: Ollywood actor Amlan Das tied the knot with his childhood friend Bhumika here in Odisha on Friday.

The wedding ceremony took place as per the Arya Samaj rituals in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Amlan,  son of Ollywood veteran actor Mihir Das, was engaged to Bhumika at her residence here on December 9, 2019.

Related News

Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

Pulwama martyr’s parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in…

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High…

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

The action star entered in to the Odia film industry in 2013 with the movie ‘Target’.  He later took the leading role of numerous super hits including ‘Tu Mo Dehara Chhai’, ‘Pagala karichu Tu’ and ‘College Time’.

The actor was last seen in ‘Chini’ released in 2016. He will be seen next opposite Sradha in Rudrali Films’ upcoming movie ‘Raja Sahiba’, shooting for which is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

State

Pulwama martyr’s parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in Odisha

State

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

State

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.