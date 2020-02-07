Cuttack: Ollywood actor Amlan Das tied the knot with his childhood friend Bhumika here in Odisha on Friday.

The wedding ceremony took place as per the Arya Samaj rituals in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Amlan, son of Ollywood veteran actor Mihir Das, was engaged to Bhumika at her residence here on December 9, 2019.

The action star entered in to the Odia film industry in 2013 with the movie ‘Target’. He later took the leading role of numerous super hits including ‘Tu Mo Dehara Chhai’, ‘Pagala karichu Tu’ and ‘College Time’.

The actor was last seen in ‘Chini’ released in 2016. He will be seen next opposite Sradha in Rudrali Films’ upcoming movie ‘Raja Sahiba’, shooting for which is underway.