Nusrat Jahan comes back to work, shuts down questions on her baby’s father

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, recently made her first public outing on Wednesday since the birth of her baby boy last month. It was an event of a salon opening in Kolkata, where she was asked about the identity of the father of her child.

She shut down the questions with her sharp replies, declaring that she will soon be back in the parliament sessions and is “ready to face questions” coming her way.

When a reporter asked the Trinamool Congress MP about her better-half she replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

“It feels great, it’s a new life. It seems like a new beginning. The spectacle of life is what…struck me and it struck me as beautiful,” she reportedly told to NDTV.

During the interview, Nusrat also mentioned that her son has been named Yishaan. But on being asked to show a glimpse of her baby she said, “You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment.”

The Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta was seen driving Nusrat to the hospital last month when her health deteriorated. She was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on August 25, and later Yash confirmed that she had her baby ‘are doing well.’

Few days ago, Nusrat took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her taken by her baby’s daddy. The post was a slam against the brutal trolling and scrutiny she had been facing regarding her rumoured relationship with Yash.

She captioned the image as, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.”

On June 19, 2019, Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain got married in a private wedding ceremony in Turkey. However, in 2021, the politician said that her marriage with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws. Since November 2020, the couple have been separated. According to sources, Nikhil also wished Nushrat on the birth of her baby, despite their differences.