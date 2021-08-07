Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised; health deteriorated while shooting Luv Ranjan’s film

Mumbai: ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame Nushrratt Bharuccha was rushed to the hospital here from the sets of filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.

Nushrratt reportedly was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after her blood pressure dropped while she was filming. On the basis of her diagnosis, doctors confirmed it to be a vertigo attack.

According to reports, Nushrrat was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film ‘Janhit mein Jaari’ at a studio in Mumbai. Her blood pressure dropped due to extreme stress, as reported by the doctors.

The film shooting has been stalled given the film’s lead star Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health issue. Although, Nushrratt wants to resume shoot at the earliest, doctors have strictly advised her to take rest for at least 15 days.