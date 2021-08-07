Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised; health deteriorated while shooting Luv Ranjan’s film

By KalingaTV Bureau
nushrrat bharucha luv ranjan
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame Nushrratt Bharuccha was rushed to the hospital here from the sets of filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.

Nushrratt reportedly was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after her blood pressure dropped while she was filming. On the basis of her diagnosis, doctors confirmed it to be a vertigo attack.

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tabu and Ajay Devgn In Luv…

According to reports, Nushrrat was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film ‘Janhit mein Jaari’ at a studio in Mumbai. Her blood pressure dropped due to extreme stress, as reported by the doctors.

The film shooting has been stalled given the film’s lead star Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health issue. Although, Nushrratt wants to resume shoot at the earliest, doctors have strictly advised her to take rest for at least 15 days.

Also read: Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan poster copied from Insta influencer’s viral photo

You might also like
State

Odisha: Despite marital discord Anubhav wishes Varsha on her birthday

Entertainment

Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan poster copied from Insta influencer’s viral pic

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra is one of my closest friend,Kiara refuses relationship with him

Entertainment

Bomb threat at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow along with 3 Mumbai railway stations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.