Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured on sets of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

By IANS
nushrratt bharuccha
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured on sets of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

You might also like
Entertainment

Entertainment

SRK’s fans leaves supporting messages outside Mannat amid Aryan Khan’s…

Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Entertainment

Raavan of Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online