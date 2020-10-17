Norah

Nora Fatehi’s weekend mood: ‘Wanna dance and love and dance again’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, in her latest social media post, has shared what she wants to do.

In a new Instagram post, Nora shared a stunning picture. In the image, She looks gorgeous in a latex corset and harem pants. She completed her look with bright red hair, minimal make-up and ankle length peep-toe shoes.

“I wanna dance and love and dance again,” Nora wrote alongside the image, which currently has 507k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Nora had borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself. She took to Instagram and posted a picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage”.

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

(With Inputs From IANS)

