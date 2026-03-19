Nora Fatehi response on the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil

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Mumbai: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has responded to the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, sharing a detailed clarification and distancing herself from the Hindi version of the track.

Nora explained that she had originally shot the song around three years ago in Kannada, agreeing to be part of it because it was associated with a major film and featured Sanjay Dutt. She believed at the time that the track was a remake inspired by Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main. Since she does not understand Kannada, she relied on the team’s interpretation and did not find anything objectionable during filming.

She emphasized that the Hindi version of the song, including its lyrics and dubbing, was created without her knowledge or approval. According to Nora, she was unaware of these changes until much later.

The actor also recalled noticing issues during the launch event itself. While watching the Kannada version, she was unhappy with the use of unflattering visuals in the lyrical video, including an AI-generated image featuring her and Sanjay Dutt. Though irritated, she chose to remain composed at the event.

Nora stated that she had already raised concerns with the filmmakers and distanced herself from the project. She anticipated backlash upon seeing the Hindi version and communicated to the director that the content could harm her image and reputation. As a result, she refrained from promoting the song.

Reflecting on the situation, she highlighted the limited control artists often have over such decisions. While acknowledging that many in Bollywood respect her work, she pointed out that some industries do not always consider her input. She expressed relief that the song was taken down following public criticism.

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Calling for accountability, Nora urged that filmmakers and producers be held responsible for controversial content rather than shifting blame onto artists. She also stated that she would be more cautious in the future.

In her social media message, she reiterated that she does not endorse the Hindi version of the song and had no involvement in it. She also requested people to stop sharing the track, saying it only gives unnecessary attention to the issue. Addressing personal criticism, she described attacks on her character as unfortunate.

The Controversy

The song has faced strong backlash in recent days. The All India Cine Workers Association, along with public figures like Kangana Ranaut and Armaan Malik, criticized it for allegedly objectionable lyrics.

Reports also indicate that a legal complaint has been filed with the Central Board of Film Certification seeking a ban on the song, citing concerns about obscenity and its potential impact on minors.