Nora Fatehi flaunts in a stunning blue bikini at the beach

Bhubaneswar: Nora Fatehi was recently spotted flaunting her curves in a blue bikini at the beach, giving her fans goals for a beach body. All thank to those long hours of workout in the gym this Bollywood diva makes a stunning appearance making the fans excited. Her bold move is also her way of inspiring other ladies.

Nora took over the world by a gasp with her stunning visuals and effortless dance moves since her first appearance in the movie Satyameva Jayate in 2018. After performing in so many Bollywood item no’s she has yet to show her acting skills in the upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. She looks fierce in the movie as per the glimpse shown in the trailer itself.

Earlier she also channeled her inner tigress look and looked gorgeous yet fierce in her latest photoshoot, when she set internet on fire in leopard print bikini. Fans went gaga over her sexy figure.

Nora can be seen sunbathing in a blue bikini in a video posted by realbollywoodhungama on Instagram.

Watch video here: