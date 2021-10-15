Nora Faethi’s spokesperson releases statement in money laundering case

By Rachna Prasad
nora fatehi ed summons
Photo Credit: Instagram @ NoraFatehi

Bollywood actress Nora Faethi’s spokesperson has given a statement regarding the alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez once again in connection to the case, on Thursday.

As per the reports, Nora’s spokesperson said that she hasn’t been part of any money laundering activity, she doesn’t know or have any personal connection with the accused & has been called by ED to strictly help with the probe.”

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul, and others, involving several bigwigs.

Earlier, the central probe agency had already recorded their statements. However, they were summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Entertainment

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani’s ‘Durga Maa’ avatar goes viral

Entertainment

Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer, Katrina starring ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release on…

Entertainment

The Rapist: Aparna Sen’s movie wins top award at Busan film fest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online