Nora Faethi’s spokesperson releases statement in money laundering case

Bollywood actress Nora Faethi’s spokesperson has given a statement regarding the alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez once again in connection to the case, on Thursday.

As per the reports, Nora’s spokesperson said that she hasn’t been part of any money laundering activity, she doesn’t know or have any personal connection with the accused & has been called by ED to strictly help with the probe.”

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul, and others, involving several bigwigs.

Earlier, the central probe agency had already recorded their statements. However, they were summoned again as witnesses for further probe.