No Time To Die world premiere: Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate walk the red carpet

The world premiere event of Hollywood superstar Daniel Craig’s last film ‘James Bond: No Time To Die’ took place at London on Tuesday eve.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the event’s red carpet. The royal family members interacted with the stars of the movie, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch.

The royal quartet shined glamorously as they arrived at the red carpet event. Princes Charles and William cleaned up neatly in black tuxes. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton glittered in a golden gown and Camilla Parker-Bowles arrived in a blue gown. For of them made an entrance all together, raising the bar of royalty in the event.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the screenwriters for the final James Bond movie, along with the brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas who composed and performed the the movie’s title track, among others were delighted to have gotten the chance to interact with the royal family members.

However, Daniel Craig, arrived at the red carpet event clad in a red suit, and greeted his fans and fellow cast members while holding an umbrella. ‘No Time To Die’ shall be the actor’s last movie as the iconic and mighty James Bond. The movie is scheduled to release in India on September 30.

Here are some pics from the event:

🤵🍸 The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the World Premiere of @007 #NoTimeToDie. pic.twitter.com/Ch55jfHqpD — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 28, 2021

We’ve been expecting you… Daniel Craig has arrived on the red carpet at the World Premiere of #NoTimeToDie at the @RoyalAlbertHall. pic.twitter.com/WhG226rKus — James Bond (@007) September 28, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge meets James Bond himself, Daniel Craig!🤩 Look at those smiles!✨ pic.twitter.com/LEGL18MVSQ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 28, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

Also Read: SRK’s reaction to Aryan and AbRam’s adorable ‘bonding’ picture